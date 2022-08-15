I-Day celebrations: Manoj Sinha aims to make J-K free of corruption, illegal drugs

With India celebrating its 76th Independence Day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to take a pledge to make the Union Territory Nasha-Mukt (free of drugs), Bhrashtachar-Mukt (corruption free) and Rojgaar-Yukt (employable). "Jammu and Kashmir is on the move. I call upon every section of the society to make their valuable contribution to a happy, peaceful and prosperous Union Territory. On this Independence Day, let us take a pledge to make Jammu and Kashmir Nasha-Mukt, Bhrashtachar-Mukt and Rojgaar-Yukt," he said while addressing the people of Jammu and Kashmir today.

Sinha said that the administration has decided that August 5 will be celebrated as Freedom from Corruption day every year in Jammu and Kashmir and continuous drives against corruption will be done throughout the year. "Three years back, PM Modi lit a lamp of modern economic and social development in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir administrations achieved notable achievements. Despite various challenges, we completed 50,726 projects in last financial year with a five-time speed," he said. The Lieutenant Governor said that in the new Jammu and Kashmir, the base of the 21st century for realising the dreams and hopes of the youth is being prepared.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation for the ninth time from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day, said that India is the "mother of democracy" and everyone is working towards empowering every Indian at every corner of the nation. Addressing the nation today on this historic day, PM Modi said, "India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years."

The Prime Minister recalled the philosophies of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. "Based on the philosophy of Gandhi ji, we are working towards empowering every Indian at every corner of the nation ... be it Dalit, women, farmers, Divyang ... from north to south, east to west," said PM Modi. "An aspirational society is important for any nation. Today, we are proud that these aspirations are present in every household in India. Every citizen is enthusiastic and works with progress for the progress of New India. This Amrit Kaal is providing us with a golden opportunity to fulfill the dreams and goals of this aspirational society," said the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister said that despite challenges faced post-Independence, nothing could hamper the zeal of Indian citizens. "This soil has power. Despite many challenges, India did not stop, did not bow down and kept moving forward," PM Modi said.

Speaking at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Indians must work towards a developed country and remove any vestiges of colonialism. He added that Indians must also retain their roots while ensuring unity in diversity. PM Modi said that citizens must also carry out their duties. In view of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, a multi-layered security cover along with Facial Recognition System cameras have been installed at each entry/exit point at Red Fort in the national capital where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on August 15, Delhi police said on Sunday. (ANI)

