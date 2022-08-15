China announces new Taiwan drills as US delegation visits
China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the islands president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation Monday, in a further sign of support among American lawmakers for the self-governing island Beijing claims as its own.The visit came less than two weeks after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosis trip to Taiwan, which prompted days of threatening military exercises by China, including the firing of missiles over the island and into the Taiwan Strait.
- Country:
- Taiwan
China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the island's president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation Monday, in a further sign of support among American lawmakers for the self-governing island Beijing claims as its own.
The visit came less than two weeks after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, which prompted days of threatening military exercises by China, including the firing of missiles over the island and into the Taiwan Strait. China regards formal contacts between U.S. politicians and the island's government as support for its independence from Beijing. Additional joint drills in the seas and skies surrounding Taiwan were announced by the People's Liberation Army on Monday, the Defense Ministry and its Eastern Theater Command said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star; Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information and more
Indian-American sentenced to three for defrauding senior citizens
Hero Open: Aman Gupta slips in third round, American Crocker still on top
Earthquake of 6 magnitude jolts eastern Nepal
Science News Roundup: Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information