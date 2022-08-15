Brittney Griner defence team appeal against Russian drugs conviction
15-08-2022
The defence team of Brittney Griner, the U.S. basketball star jailed for nine years in Russia on drugs charges, said on Monday that they had appealed her conviction for narcotics possession and trafficking.
