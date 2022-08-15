Foreigners cut Chinese bond holdings for sixth straight month

Foreign investors cut holdings of Chinese bonds for a sixth consecutive month in July, official data showed on Monday.

Foreign holdings of yuan bonds traded on China's interbank market stand at 3.51 trln yuan ($520 billion) at the end of July, the central bank's Shanghai office said on Monday.

This compared to 3.57 trillion yuan a month earlier, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)