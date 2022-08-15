Another inmate of Kuthiravattom mental asylum escapes

Another inmate of the Kuthiravattom mental health centre here escaped on Monday, despite authorities claiming to have tightened security measures in the wake of repeated such instances in the past.

Sources said 23-year old Vineesh, an accused in a murder case, was found missing from his cell this morning.

Vineesh had stabbed and killed Perinthalmanna native Drisya (21) allegedly for rejecting his marriage proposal in June 2021.

He was brought to the mental asylum on Friday, August 12, and had tried committing suicide while in Kannur central jail earlier, sources said.

Following the last incident of an inmate escaping from the asylum, the hospital superintendent Dr K C Rameshan was suspended on charges of security lapses but was later reinstated following protests by the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association.

There have been many instances of inmates, including accused in criminal cases, escaping from the hospital.

In May, an inmate had escaped from the hospital at night in a two-wheeler lifted from the premises and died in a road accident the next morning while presumably fleeing to his native place.

Prior to that, in separate incidents in March this year, a male and a female inmate escaped and later the latter was found and brought back.

In February, a woman inmate, a native of Maharashtra, was found dead in her cell following an alleged clash with another inmate.

