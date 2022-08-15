Former Trump attorney Giuliani target of criminal probe in Georgia -New York Times
Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani, a former lawyer to Donald Trump, have been told he is a target of a criminal investigation in Georgia into election interference, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing one of Giuliani's lawyers.
