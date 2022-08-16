Russian Defence Ministry says no serious casualties in Crimea ammo depot blast -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-08-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 11:51 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday there were no serious casualties in an explosion at an ammunition depot in the town of Mayskoye in Russian-controlled Crimea earlier on Tuesday, state-owned news agency RIA reported.
Interfax quoted the defence ministry as saying that a fire had broken out in the temporary storage area of the ammunition depot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence Ministry
- Crimea
- Russian-
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian defence ministry says Harpoon, HIMARS systems destroyed in Ukraine - Interfax
Taiwan's defence ministry: China aims to threaten key ports and cities with drills
Taiwan defence ministry: Chinese drills around island meant to destroy regional stability
Taiwan defence ministry says Chinese drills seriously violated island's sovereignty
BRIEF-Russian defence ministry says it is seeing a flare-up of violence in area overseen by Russian peacekeepers in enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh - Interfax