Russian Defence Ministry says no serious casualties in Crimea ammo depot blast -RIA

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday there were no serious casualties in an explosion at an ammunition depot in the town of Mayskoye in Russian-controlled Crimea earlier on Tuesday, state-owned news agency RIA reported.

Interfax quoted the defence ministry as saying that a fire had broken out in the temporary storage area of the ammunition depot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)