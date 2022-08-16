Left Menu

Vietnam rejects activist's appeal against jailing for 'anti-state' videos

[nL3N2VQ17F Dung, who goes by "Le Dung Vova", regularly used social media platforms to comment on Vietnam's social and political issues and demand reforms, according to Human Rights Watch, an advocacy group following the case. "He admitted at the appeals trial that he had made those videos, but argued that he didn't mean to conduct propaganda against the state," his lawyer, Dang Dinh Manh, said.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 16-08-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 17:24 IST
Vietnam rejects activist's appeal against jailing for 'anti-state' videos
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

A Vietnamese court on Tuesday upheld a five-year prison term for a prominent social commentator convicted of making propaganda videos against the tightly-controlled state, his lawyer said. The Hanoi People's High Court rejected the appeals by Le Van Dung, 52, to a March ruling centred on online videos found to have offended "the honour and prestige" of the ruling Communist Party and state leaders.

Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam's Communist Party retains media censorship and tolerates little criticism. [nL3N2VQ17F Dung, who goes by "Le Dung Vova", regularly used social media platforms to comment on Vietnam's social and political issues and demand reforms, according to Human Rights Watch, an advocacy group following the case.

"He admitted at the appeals trial that he had made those videos, but argued that he didn't mean to conduct propaganda against the state," his lawyer, Dang Dinh Manh, said. Calls to the court for comment went unanswered on Tuesday.

The court is expected to hear appeals from at least three other activists later this month jailed for similar charges, according to the lawyer. They include dissident writer Pham Doan Trang, who is serving a nine-year sentence in Vietnam and was granted a prize for courage by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022