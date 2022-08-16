Liberia suspends three officials accused by U.S. of corruption

Liberia President George Weah on Tuesday suspended three government officials who were sanctioned by the United States for what it said was their ongoing involvement in public corruption. The sanctions target Weah's Chief of Staff Nathaniel McGill, Liberia's Chief Prosecutor Sayma Syrenius Cephus and Bill Twehway, the managing director of the National Port Authority, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday.

The three allegedly engaged in corruption including the misappropriation of state assets, taking private assets for personal gain, or bribery, it said. Weah said in a statement that he viewed these allegations against the officials as "grave" and that he had suspended them with immediate effect so they could face investigation.

Their deputies will take over their duties. Reuters was not immediately able to reach the officials for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)