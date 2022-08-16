Left Menu

Liberia suspends three officials accused by U.S. of corruption

Liberia President George Weah on Tuesday suspended three government officials who were sanctioned by the United States for what it said was their ongoing involvement in public corruption. Weah said in a statement that he viewed these allegations against the officials as "grave" and that he had suspended them with immediate effect so they could face investigation. Their deputies will take over their duties.

Reuters | Monrovia | Updated: 16-08-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 17:36 IST
Liberia suspends three officials accused by U.S. of corruption
George Weah Image Credit: Twitter (@GeorgeWeahOff)
  • Country:
  • Liberia

Liberia President George Weah on Tuesday suspended three government officials who were sanctioned by the United States for what it said was their ongoing involvement in public corruption. The sanctions target Weah's Chief of Staff Nathaniel McGill, Liberia's Chief Prosecutor Sayma Syrenius Cephus and Bill Twehway, the managing director of the National Port Authority, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday.

The three allegedly engaged in corruption including the misappropriation of state assets, taking private assets for personal gain, or bribery, it said. Weah said in a statement that he viewed these allegations against the officials as "grave" and that he had suspended them with immediate effect so they could face investigation.

Their deputies will take over their duties. Reuters was not immediately able to reach the officials for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022