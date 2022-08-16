MP: GRP honours sanitation worker for handing over stolen bag with valuables worth lakhs

The Government Railway Police (GRP) rewarded a sanitation worker, who recovered and handed over a passenger's stolen bag containing valuables worth Rs 3.25 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an official said on Tuesday.

An unidentified thief had stolen a bag from a passenger from Maharashtra travelling onboard the Jaipur Express recently, GRP Superintendent of Police (SP) Nivedita Gupta said.

When the police started searching the train, the thief panicked and abandoned the bag, containing jewellery and valuables worth Rs 3.25 lakh, and escaped from the train, she said.

Suraj Ivne (31), a sanitation worker, later found the stolen bag while cleaning the train in Indore and handed it over to the GRP personnel, the official said.

The GRP honoured Ivne for his honesty on the occasion of Independence Day and gave him a cash reward of Rs 1,000, she said, adding that she will be writing to the Western Railway also to honour Ivne.

