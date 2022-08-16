Left Menu

Punjab Police nab fugitives on the lam since 1980s

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 17:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested 186 proclaimed offenders in drug cases, with some evading arrest since the 1980s and 1990s.

All accused have been arrested since July 5 during the ongoing drive against drugs, they said.

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said during their drive, the police managed to arrest even those POs or absconders, who had been evading arrest for 30 or even 40 years.

Gill said Gurdeep Singh alias Kaku of Kotla Hoshiarpur, who was declared a PO in November 1985, was arrested by the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police. Amarjit Singh, another PO from 1988, was arrested by the Fatehgarh Sahib Police, and Mohinder Singh of village Dabalkheri in Haryana, who was declared a PO in 1989, was arrested by Sangrur Police.

At least three nabbed POs are those who had been evading arrest since the 1990s, he added.

About the ongoing anti-drug drive, the IGP said the police have arrested 335 drug smugglers or suppliers registering 251 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last one week.

Police also recovered 9.76 kg heroin, 8.68 kg opium, 11.56 kg ganja, nine quintals of poppy husk, and 49,000 tablets, capsules, injections and vials of pharma opioids. Besides narcotics, police have also recovered Rs 40.50 lakh in cash in their cordon and search operations in the drug-affected areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

