Two Additional Judges of Gauhati High Court take oath

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:33 IST
Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya on Tuesday administered the oath to two new Additional Judges, Sushmita Phukan Khound and Mitali Thakuria.

According to an official release, Chhaya administered the oath of office to Khound and Thakuria as the Additional Judges of Gauhati High Court at a function held at the court premises.

Several Gauhati High Court judges, senior advocates, officials and a host of dignitaries were present during the function.

