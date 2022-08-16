Left Menu

Russia says Britain requested permission for spyplane to fly over Russia

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 20:02 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that Britain has requested permission for its RC-135 spy plane to fly over Russia, a move it termed "a deliberate provocation".

There was no immediate response from Britain's Ministry of Defence to a Reuters request for comment. The Russian ministry said that Russia's airforce had been tasked with preventing any violations of Russian airspace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

