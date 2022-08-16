Russia says Britain requested permission for spyplane to fly over Russia
Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 20:02 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that Britain has requested permission for its RC-135 spy plane to fly over Russia, a move it termed "a deliberate provocation".
There was no immediate response from Britain's Ministry of Defence to a Reuters request for comment. The Russian ministry said that Russia's airforce had been tasked with preventing any violations of Russian airspace.
