Delhi govt approves Rs 10 lakh assistance for kin of Mundka, Jamia Nagar fire incidents

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 20:02 IST
The Delhi government Tuesday approved ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the Mundka and Jamia Nagar fire mishaps.

Twenty-seven people were killed in a massive blaze in a four-storey commercial building in West Delhi's Mundka on May 13, while two had died after an air conditioner compressor exploded inside a restaurant in Jamia Nagar in April.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had visited the Mundka accident site and announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Following the announcement, Rs one lakh each was given to the kin of the 27 people by the Delhi government and the rest of the amount was pending as the DNA profiling report was awaited from the Delhi Police.

The Delhi government had also approved an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of Rahul Basnet and Vijay Kumar who had lost their lives in the Jamia Nagar mishap.

''Even though the ex-gratia amount cannot compensate for the loss caused to the families, I hope that with this financial assistance from the Delhi Government, the family members will get some help in building their lives ahead. The Delhi government always stands by the people in times of distress,'' said Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot.

