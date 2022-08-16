Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 20:08 IST
Delhi court sends ISIS operative to judicial custody
New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI)A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Mohsin Ahmad, an alleged ISIS operative arrested earlier this month from the Batla House area for his alleged involvement in the collection of funds for the terrorist outfit, to judicial custody.

Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma sent Mohsin Ahmed, who was arrested on August 6, was sent to judicial custody for 30 days after he was produced before the court on expiry of his NIA custody by the probe agency, which said his further interrogation was not required.

The NIA had earlier told the court that the accused was involved in collecting funds from sympathisers in India as well as abroad and sending it to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency.

The case pertaining to online and on-ground activities of ISIS was registered suo-moto by the NIA on June 25 this year.

''Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad,'' NIA had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

