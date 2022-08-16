Delhi court sends ISIS operative to judicial custody

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI)A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Mohsin Ahmad, an alleged ISIS operative arrested earlier this month from the Batla House area for his alleged involvement in the collection of funds for the terrorist outfit, to judicial custody.

Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma sent Mohsin Ahmed, who was arrested on August 6, was sent to judicial custody for 30 days after he was produced before the court on expiry of his NIA custody by the probe agency, which said his further interrogation was not required.

The NIA had earlier told the court that the accused was involved in collecting funds from sympathisers in India as well as abroad and sending it to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency.

The case pertaining to online and on-ground activities of ISIS was registered suo-moto by the NIA on June 25 this year.

''Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad,'' NIA had said.

