Delhi court denies bail to man accused of raping former live-in partner 

A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of a man accused of raping his former live-in partner in the east Delhi area in June this year.

“Considering the nature of the case, the gravity of the offence, allegations against the accused, and overall facts and circumstances, I deem it a fit that no case for bail is made out,” Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said. The victim was earlier in a live-in relationship with the accused, but she had reportedly parted ways at the time of the incident because of the accused's attitude, the advocate appearing for the alleged victim, said.

When the victim went to meet the accused in June after he threatened to make her pictures and videos public, he beat her up and raped her, the advocate alleged before the court.

During the arguments, advocate Prashant, appearing for the woman alleged that the accused intimidated her by threatening to make her videos and photographs viral.

“The accused called the victim and threatened her again and she along with her neighbour went to meet the accused on June 2,” the counsel said.

The accused then abused and tore her shirt, the counsel said adding, that two of the accused's accomplices also joined him in beating the victim and her neighbour.

In her statement, the victim also stated that the accused later raped her, the counsel said.

The Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) said that the incident of June 2 was captured on a CCTV camera and when the accused was arrested, his mobile phone containing photos and videos of the victim was seized, which was sent to FSL.

Two other accomplices of the accused were absconding and the accused was not cooperating with the investigation, the APP said.

Counsel for the accused had moved the bail application on the ground that he was falsely implicated in the case and that the victim was in fact the wife of the accused.

The original FIR was not under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and the accused was in judicial custody since July 6, 2022, the counsel said.

Earlier, a case was registered against the accused at Jagatpuri police station in east Delhi under Sections 376, 354 (assaulting or using criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 354 B (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

