UP court rejects Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea in cheating case, 8 aides get relief

Politician Shrikant Tyagi's bail application in a cheating case was on Tuesday rejected by a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district. However, the district court granted bail to two of Tyagi's aides who were accused of harbouring him during the period he went absconding from Noida, a lawyer said. In a separate case, the court granted bail to another six of Tyagi's aides who had allegedly trespassed into the Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B on August 6.

Tyagi is currently in jail for assaulting and abusing a woman resident of his society in Noida on August 5. He was arrested from Meerut on August 9 after being at large for four days since the incident. While Tyagi claimed to be a BJP functionary, the party has denied any links with him. His bail plea was heard in the court of Additional Civil Judge Noopur Srivastava, Assistant Prosecution Officer Premlata Yadav said.

Tyagi was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 482 (using false property mark) after he was found illegally using cars that had UP MLA's sticker and government symbol on them. ''The court has denied Shrikant Tyagi's bail application over IPC 419, 420 and 482 charges. The court has granted bail to Nakul Tyagi and Sanjay,'' Yadav told PTI. Nakul and Sanjay along with their associate Rahul were arrested with Tyagi on August 9 from Meerut and were booked under IPC section 216 (harbouring an offender). Earlier on Tuesday, the court granted bail to Nitin Tyagi, Lokendra Tyagi, Rahul Tyagi, Churchil Rana, Prince Tyagi and Ravi Pandit -- all residents of Ghaziabad and supporters of Tyagi, their lawyer Sushil Bhati said.

They had allegedly entered the society, leading to tension among residents in the wake of the whole episode. Later they were booked under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 447 (criminal trespass), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), among others.

''The offences that the six persons were booked for are bailable offences. Considering the arguments, the court granted them bail,'' Bhati told reporters.

On August 10, the local court had rejected Tyagi's bail plea in the assault case. He was booked under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 447 (criminal trespass), according to police. PTI KIS TDS TDS

