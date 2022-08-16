BSF signs MoU with IRCTC to ensure safety and security of booking data, other facilities

Left Menu

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to ensure the safety and security of booking data under its air e-ticket service for the troops of India's border guarding force.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 22:08 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to ensure the safety and security of booking data under its air e-ticket service for the troops of India's border guarding force. BSF said in a statement, "Besides, the pact will ensure facility of extra baggage, lounge, cargo and less cancellation or reschedule charges for authorised BSF personnel.

"MoU for BSF Air e-ticket service was signed with IRCTC official in presence of Director General BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh, Rajni Hasija, CMD IRCTC, Seema Kumar, Additional Member (T&C), Railway Board and other senior officers of BSF and IRCTC at BSF FHQ, New Delhi," BSF further said. This service will provide a dedicated online portal with a credit facility of 60 days, mentions the statement.

"This in-house Air booking system will ensure safety and security of booking data with extra baggage, lounge, cargo facility and less cancellation or reschedule charges for authorised BSF personnel." The MoU is significant in terms of providing better facilities to the personnel of the BSF, which guards 3,323 km of India-Pakistan and 4,096 km India-Bangladesh borders. (ANI)

