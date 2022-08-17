GSK says plaintiffs seek voluntary dismissal of first Zantac lawsuit

GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Tuesday that plaintiffs in the first scheduled U.S. lawsuit around heartburn drug Zantac will file a notice to voluntarily dismiss the case.

GSK's shares were hit last week by investor concerns about the litigation around potential cancer-causing impurities that prompted the drug's withdrawal from markets in 2019 and 2020.

