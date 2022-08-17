Vijender Singh to face Ghana's Eliasu Sulley in Raipur boxing event
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-08-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 00:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Star Indian boxer and Olympic bronze medalist Vijender Singh will face Ghana's Eliasu Sulley in a professional boxing event 'The Jungle Rumble' here on Wednesday evening.
The first professional boxing match in Raipur is going to be held at Balbir Singh Juneja Stadium, said a government official.
On June 8 this year, Singh had met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and requested him to organize a professional boxing match in the state, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- The Jungle Rumble'
- Bhupesh Baghel
- Chhattisgarh
- Raipur
- Vijender Singh
- Ghana
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Three places of historical significance to be renamed in Chhattisgarh
Elderly man among two held for raping minor girl in Chhattisgarh, luring her with Rs 10
Chhattisgarh: One woman dies, 55 fall ill due to contaminated water at pvt college hostel in Durg
Chhattisgarh CM congratulates first woman lieutenant from state
Chhattisgarh records 595 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths; active tally at 3,360