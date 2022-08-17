Left Menu

Vijender Singh to face Ghana's Eliasu Sulley in Raipur boxing event

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-08-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 00:18 IST
Vijender Singh to face Ghana's Eliasu Sulley in Raipur boxing event
Star Indian boxer and Olympic bronze medalist Vijender Singh will face Ghana's Eliasu Sulley in a professional boxing event 'The Jungle Rumble' here on Wednesday evening.

The first professional boxing match in Raipur is going to be held at Balbir Singh Juneja Stadium, said a government official.

On June 8 this year, Singh had met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and requested him to organize a professional boxing match in the state, he said.

