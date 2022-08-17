Jio invited all of India for an online flag hoisting

Left Menu

The Prime Minister launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, encouraging all individuals to hoist the national flag in their homes. Participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, the telecom company, Jio hoisted the national flag at its home ground at Reliance Corporate Park located in Navi Mumbai.

This year marked India's 75 glorious years of Independence. The Prime Minister launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, encouraging all individuals to hoist the national flag in their homes. Over the last few days, the nation witnessed leaders and celebrities celebrating from their homes, bringing the spirit of the whole nation together. Participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga movement, the telecom company, Jio hoisted the national flag at its home ground at Reliance Corporate Park located in Navi Mumbai. Jio, India's largest digital service provider, invited the Reliance family, i.e. its employees, state teams, vendors, Jio subscribers, and all of India, to celebrate and join the Har Ghar Tiranga celebration together and demonstrate #JioTogether spreading the colors of Tiranga on JioMeet. The Independence Day celebration included a flag hoisting ceremony followed by a Dog show and concluded with 75 years of freedom in March. The online flag hoisting event #HarGharTirangaTogether was powered by JioMeet, where India meets.

