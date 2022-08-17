Left Menu

Pondy CM to present budget for 2022-23 in Assembly on Aug 22

However, the Speaker had adjourned the House after the Lt Governors address sine die, which was virtually an unprecedented development and kept everyone guessing.As the Centres approval of the budget was not available then the House faced the necessity to adjourn, official sources said.

Puducherry Assembly will resume its sitting on August 22 and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, holding the Finance portfolio would present the budget for fiscal 2022-23 on the floor of the House that day.

Speaker of the Assembly R Selvam announced on Wednesday that the House would resume its sitting at 9.30 a.m. on August 22 when the Chief Minister would present the budget.

The budget session of the Assembly was formally kickstarted on August 10 by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who presented that day her customary address. However, the Speaker had adjourned the House after the Lt Governor`s address sine die, which was virtually an unprecedented development and kept everyone guessing.

As the Centre's approval of the budget was not available then the House faced the necessity to adjourn, official sources said. Now the Centre had given its nod for the budget facilitating its presentation on August 22, they said.

