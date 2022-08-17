Left Menu

Teenage boy apprehended for abducting, raping 3-year-old girl

A three-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a teenage boy here, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the father of the minor girl in his complaint said that on Tuesday morning while his wife was on her way to a field, their minor daughter followed her.

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 17-08-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 13:35 IST
Teenage boy apprehended for abducting, raping 3-year-old girl
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a teenage boy here, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the father of the minor girl in his complaint said that on Tuesday morning while his wife was on her way to a field, their minor daughter followed her. The woman, unaware that the girl was walking behind her in the distance, did not notice the 14-year-old boy abducting her daughter. ''After sometime when I was heading to the field I heard my daughter crying. She was in very bad condition and I took her to hospital," the father said.

The boy fled from the spot and police was informed about the incident, he said in his complaint.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Nuh) Varun Singla said, ''We formed a special team into the matter and apprehended the boy within five hours after the incident took place." Police said the victim is in critical condition and was being treated in a hospital.

Police said an FIR was lodged and the 14-year-old boy will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022