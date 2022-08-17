Left Menu

Man arrested with crossbow at Windsor Castle wanted to kill Queen, court hears

A man arrested with a crossbow at Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle home on Christmas Day last year said "I am here to kill the Queen", a British court was told on Wednesday. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, who has been charged under Britain's Treason Act, appeared in the grounds of Windsor Castle wearing a hood and a mask, the court was told.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-08-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 15:18 IST
Man arrested with crossbow at Windsor Castle wanted to kill Queen, court hears
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A man arrested with a crossbow at Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle home on Christmas Day last year said "I am here to kill the Queen", a British court was told on Wednesday.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, who has been charged under Britain's Treason Act, appeared in the grounds of Windsor Castle wearing a hood and a mask, the court was told. A police officer said he looked like someone from a vigilante movie. The queen was at the castle at the time of the incident on Dec. 25, along with her son and heir Prince Charles, his wife Camilla and other close family.

Following an investigation by counter-terrorism police, Chail was charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon and an offence under section 2 of the Treason Act 1842. This section details punishment for "discharging or aiming fire-arms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm her Majesty".

A hearing at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court was told Chail, from Southampton in southern England, said he wanted revenge on the establishment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022