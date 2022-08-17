Attach property of accused in all murder cases: Cong leader Khader

Congress leader and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader has urged the government not to adopt a discriminatory approach in the decision to attach the property of accused in murder cases in Dakshina Kannada district.

While welcoming the statement of ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar that the property of the accused in BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru's murder case will be attached, he said the same should be applicable in other two murders that occurred in the district.

In a letter to the ADGP, he said the decision to attach the property of the accused in Nettaru murder case is commendable.

However, he questioned the silence of ADGP who has not issued a similar statement in the case of the accused in the recent murder cases of Mohammed Fazil at Surathkal and Masood in Sullia.

The civilized society has raised the question and is seeking answers, Khader said in the letter. Masood (18) was murdered before Nettar's killing and Fazil (23) was hacked to death at Surathkal after it.

