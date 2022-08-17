Left Menu

Attach property of accused in all murder cases: Cong leader Khader

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-08-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 16:30 IST
Attach property of accused in all murder cases: Cong leader Khader
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader has urged the government not to adopt a discriminatory approach in the decision to attach the property of accused in murder cases in Dakshina Kannada district.

While welcoming the statement of ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar that the property of the accused in BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru's murder case will be attached, he said the same should be applicable in other two murders that occurred in the district.

In a letter to the ADGP, he said the decision to attach the property of the accused in Nettaru murder case is commendable.

However, he questioned the silence of ADGP who has not issued a similar statement in the case of the accused in the recent murder cases of Mohammed Fazil at Surathkal and Masood in Sullia.

The civilized society has raised the question and is seeking answers, Khader said in the letter. Masood (18) was murdered before Nettar's killing and Fazil (23) was hacked to death at Surathkal after it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022