Govt to set up expert groups to explore adoption of common chargers

The government will set up expert groups to explore the adoption of common chargers for mobile and all portable electronic devices and submit a detailed report in two months, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.Emerging out of the meeting with industry stakeholders, the secretary said India can initially think of exploring shifting to two types of chargers, including a C-Type port.It is a complex issue.

Emerging out of the meeting with industry stakeholders, the secretary said India can initially think of exploring shifting to two types of chargers, including a C-Type port.

''It is a complex issue. India has a position in the manufacturing of chargers. We have to understand everybody's perspective -- industry, the users, manufacturers, and environment -- before taking a final decision,'' he said told reporters. Each stakeholder has a different perspective and expert groups will be formed to examine separately those issues, he said. Separate expert groups will be formed to study charging ports used in three segments -- mobile and feature phones, laptops and pads, and wearable electronic devices. The groups will be notified this month and will submit the recommendations in two months, he said. Although the sector-specific associations and manufacturers agreed to the concerns of e-waste but sought more discussion on the matter, he added.

