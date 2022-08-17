Left Menu

Eight held for operating call centre to dupe people in MP

PTI | Indore | Updated: 17-08-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 18:50 IST
Eight persons, including five women, were arrested for duping people by promising them a dealership in a fictitious firm and offering to sell health products through a call centre in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Wednesday.

Police seized 18 mobile phones, seven desktop computers and other items from the accused who operated the call centre in the garb of a computer coaching class.

''The accused persons were duping people in the name of supplying Ayurvedic medicines, cosmetics, health products, and other items through the call centre which was operated from a flat in the Khajrana area of the city, said Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Hingankar.

A complaint was lodged by a trader from Tamil Nadu alleging that he was asked to deposit a certain amount in advance to buy ''health products'' but never received delivery, he said.

The accused also duped people in the name of providing dealerships in a fictitious firm.

Prima facie, the fraud could run into lakhs. Further investigation is underway, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

