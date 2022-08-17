IED recovery in Amritsar: Punjab Police sends teams to different states to nab suspects

A day after the recovery of an IED found hidden under the vehicle of a police officer, the Punjab Police on Wednesday said it sent their teams to different states to nab suspects involved in it.

The improvised explosive device (IED) was found hidden under the SUV of Sub-Inspector (SI) Dilbagh Singh at Ranjit Avenue locality on Tuesday.

A car cleaner noticed the object under the vehicle.

A CCTV footage showed that two motorcycle-borne unidentified people kept the explosive material under the SUV and then fled the spot.

Additional Director General of Police (Internal Security) R N Dhoke on Wednesday visited the site in Amritsar and said the suspects would be nabbed soon.

Speaking to the media in Amritsar, Dhoke said the IED weighed about 2.70 kg containing RDX and a timer. A mobile phone has also been recovered, he added.

''We have got some clues and we have sent teams to different states,'' he said.

Replying to a question, the official said police were also investigating the terror angle in it.

He said the DGP and other senior officials were monitoring this case closely.

To a question that the SI had claimed that he had been getting threats, Dhoke said that investigation in this regard was going on.

SI Dilbagh Singh is a capable officer and he had done a very good job in the past, said Dhoke.

''We will enhance his security cover,'' Dhoke said.

At present, it is difficult to say from where this IED came, said Dhoke in reply to a question.

''But according to the trends till now about recovery of IEDs in Punjab, all of them came from Pakistan,'' he added.

Asked whether this IED too came from Pakistan, he said it appears so.

