Azam Khan booked for threatening witness in land encroachment case

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was booked on Wednesday for allegedly threatening a witness in a land encroachment case in which he is an accused, police here said.

''An FIR has been lodged against Azam Khan and five other unidentified persons for threatening a witness of a case. The matter is being investigated,'' Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of one Nanhe, a resident of Boria locality of the city, and the witness in the case.

In his complaint, Nanhe alleged that five unknown persons came to his house around 9.30 am. The men told Nanhe that Azam Khan asked them to visit him and told him not to give a statement against Khan in court, according to police. Nanhe is a witness in a case related to encroachment of land in which Azam Khan and a few others are accused.

The case was lodged in 2019 and is being heard at at an MP/MLA court in the district. A hearing in the case was held on Wednesday. Nanhe appeared before the court and his statement was recorded. The SP said that measures have been taken to ensure the security of the witness.

Azam Khan, an MLA from Rampur, has been booked in over 90 cases including extortion, criminal conspiracy, and theft.

He was arrested by police in 2020 and was in jail for 27 months before being released on bail.

