PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 21:55 IST
Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, August 17: *HC restrained the Enforcement Directorate from proceeding further in connection with the provisional attachment of funds of journalist Rana Ayyub concerning a money laundering probe against her.

* HC granted time to the Centre to inform if it was drafting any regulations to govern the issue of de-platforming of users from social media.

* HC asserted that nobody should be misled against allopathy and told Ramdev that while he was welcome to have his followers, he should not mislead the public by saying more than what is “official”.

*HC quashed an FIR against an e-commerce platform for allegedly conniving with certain unauthorised sellers to sell fake cosmetic products of an international brand. PTI ADS SMN SMN

