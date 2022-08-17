Two held for extorting money from Mumbai sex dating app user

Two persons, including a cabbie, were arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly extorting money from a businessman using a sex dating app by threatening to lodge a false case against him, police said on Wednesday. The accused duo Mohitkumar Hanuman Prasad Taak alias Prashant Dancer alias Bebo (29) and Wajhul Kamar Khan (35), who drives a cab, sourced information about the businessman from a sex dating application, an Oshiwara police station official said. The duo contacted the businessman and offered him Rs 10,000 for getting intimate with a woman, he said citing the First Information Report (FIR). ''The victim and the accused met at a mall. They sat in a car. However, the duo drove to an isolated place and threatened the complainant that they will file a false case against him if he fails to pay Rs 5 lakh,'' he said. They snatched Rs 2,000 the businessman was carrying and forced him to make an online transfer of Rs 5,000 before fleeing, the official said. The duo was arrested on Tuesday, the official said, adding that multiple cases are pending against Bebo in different police stations including in Jaipur. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

