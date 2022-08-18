Left Menu

Olympic sponsor fee for Japan retailer in bribery scandal was more than halved -Kyodo

Tokyo prosecutors arrested on Wednesday former chairman of Aoki Holdings Hironori Aoki, former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board Haruyuki Takahashi and two other executives on suspicion of bribery.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2022 07:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 07:26 IST
Olympic sponsor fee for Japan retailer in bribery scandal was more than halved -Kyodo

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic sponsor fee for Japanese suit retailer Aoki Holdings was less than half of the standard fee, news agency Kyodo reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources.

To become a sponsor for the Tokyo 2020 Games, Aoki Holdings paid 500 million yen - less than half what other sponsors paid, according to the report. Tokyo prosecutors arrested on Wednesday former chairman of Aoki Holdings Hironori Aoki, former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board Haruyuki Takahashi and two other executives on suspicion of bribery. Reuters was not able to contact Aoki to ask for comment.

Aoki Holdings said in a statement on Thursday that it was fully cooperating with prosecutors but could not comment further as the investigation was ongoing. Prosecutors said in a Wednesday statement that a total of 51 million yen had been sent from a bank account of Hironori Aoki's asset management firm to the bank account of a company run by Takahashi.

Reuters reported in 2020 that Takahashi, who was paid millions of dollars to work on Tokyo's successful bid for the Olympics, said he played a key role in securing the support of a former Olympics powerbroker who was later suspected by French prosecutors of taking bribes to help Japan's bid. Takahashi told Reuters at that time his work included lobbying International Olympic Committee member Lamine Diack who he gave gifts, including digital cameras and a Seiko watch.

Takahashi said then that there was nothing improper with the payments he received or with the way he used the money. Diack died at the age of 88 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022