Woman booked after man hangs self in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-08-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 12:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 26-year-old man, a Thane police official said on Thursday.

The man, identified as Vikram More, had hanged himself in his house on August 16 and a note found in a tin in the room alleged a woman in the neighbourhood had taken money from him and was now refusing to return it, he said.

As per the note, More needed his money back to clear debts but the woman was threatening to implicate him in cases of he continued to demand repayment, the official said.

''We have booked the woman under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. But no arrest has been made. Further probe is underway,'' the Kalwa police station official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

