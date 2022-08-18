UPDATE 1-Russia says Ukraine preparing 'provocation' during U.N. chief's visit to Ukraine -RIA
In a statement, it said there are no Russian heavy weapons at the Russian-controlled nuclear reactor complex, or in nearby districts. The plant has come under fire repeatedly in recent weeks, with both Ukraine and Russia blaming each other for the shelling. Ukraine has said that Russia has deployed artillery in and around the plant.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Defence Ministry accused Ukraine on Thursday of planning a "provocation" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Aug. 19 during a visit by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Ukraine, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.
The ministry provided no evidence to back up its assertion. In a statement, it said there are no Russian heavy weapons at the Russian-controlled nuclear reactor complex, or in nearby districts.
The plant has come under fire repeatedly in recent weeks, with both Ukraine and Russia blaming each other for the shelling. Ukraine has said that Russia has deployed artillery in and around the plant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zaporizhzhia
- Defence Ministry
- Ukraine
- Russia
- U.N.
- Russian
- Antonio Guterres
ALSO READ
Russia's Lavrov to meet military leader on visit to Myanmar -TASS
Taiwan defence ministry: Chinese drills around island meant to destroy regional stability
WRAPUP 1-Russia accuses U.S. of direct Ukraine war role in missile attacks
German ex-chancellor Schroeder says Russia wants negotiated solution to Ukraine war
WRAPUP 2-Former German chancellor Schroeder says Ukraine grain deal may pave way for ceasefire