UPDATE 1-Russia says Ukraine preparing 'provocation' during U.N. chief's visit to Ukraine -RIA

Russia's Defence Ministry accused Ukraine on Thursday of planning a "provocation" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Aug. 19 during a visit by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Ukraine, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

The ministry provided no evidence to back up its assertion. In a statement, it said there are no Russian heavy weapons at the Russian-controlled nuclear reactor complex, or in nearby districts.

The plant has come under fire repeatedly in recent weeks, with both Ukraine and Russia blaming each other for the shelling. Ukraine has said that Russia has deployed artillery in and around the plant.

