Assam to send 1,000 youth to visit Cellular Jail to draw inspiration from freedom fighters

In an effort to inspire people and raise awareness about the sacrifices that the freedom fighters had put in, the Assam government will send 1,000 youth to visit Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands this year as part of an educational tour. Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands holds a special place in India's Independence movement as scores of freedom fighters were jailed there for revolting against British establishments.

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate India's 75th year of Independence, this visit will imbibe the spirit of nationalism amongst the youth and draw inspirations from the sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters. "We have decided to send 1,000 youth from Assam to Cellular Jail as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsov and to imbibe the spirit of nationalism by drawing inspiration from the sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters," chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Separately, the state government will withdraw one lakh "minor cases", including many of the pending cases on charges of objectionable social media posts. This was announced by chief minister Sarma while addressing the people on the occasion of Independence Day.

This, Chief Minister Sarma said, will reduce the burden on the judiciary. Assam has a total of 400,000 pending cases. "The reduction of 1 lakh cases will help judiciary in giving special focus to pending cases related to serious crimes such as rape and murder, among others," Sarma had said.

Speaking about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, Sarma mentioned self-help groups in the state have sold 42 lakh flags with a total cost of around 17 crores. (ANI)

