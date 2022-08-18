Left Menu

Arrested TMC leader claims his daughter cleared school recruitment exam

Denying an allegation that his daughter Sukanya Mondal was appointed to a primary school without having cleared Teachers Eligibility Test, arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal on Thursday claimed that she has passed the exam and has a document to prove it.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-08-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 16:04 IST
Denying an allegation that his daughter Sukanya Mondal was appointed to a primary school without having cleared Teachers' Eligibility Test, arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal on Thursday claimed that she has passed the exam and has a document to prove it. His comment came after the Calcutta High Court had on August 17 directed Mondal's daughter to appear before it on Thursday in connection with the allegation that she and five others were appointed in primary schools without having passed the TET. ''She has passed the test and has a certificate to prove it. I am not well,'' said the TMC leader while he was taken to a hospital for a medical check-up. Mondal, the party's Birbhum district president, was arrested by the CBI last week in a cattle smuggling case. Sukanya is likely to appear before the high court as she left her Bolpur residence in the district earlier in the day. The petitioner has alleged that some people closely related to Anubrata Mondal, who is also the chairman of West Bengal Rural Development Authority, have been given jobs as teachers, including Sukanya, who never visited Kalikapur Primary School in Birbhum, where she was employed.

In the affidavit, the petitioner claimed that the school attendance register was sent to Sukanya's residence for her signature.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed six persons named in the affidavit to appear personally on Thursday before the court with their TET certificate and their appointment letter.

''If anybody fails to appear, as has been directed above, the court will not hesitate to take harsh steps against them,'' he directed on Wednesday.

Justice Gangopadhyay had earlier ordered CBI investigation in a number of cases of alleged irregularities in the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided schools in the state.

