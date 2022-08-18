Left Menu

Russia says 3 MiG warplanes with hypersonic missiles moved to Kaliningrad region -media

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-08-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 16:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday three MiG-31E warplanes equipped with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles have been relocated to its Kaliningrad region, Interfax reported.

Russian state-owned news agency RIA cited the ministry as saying that the MiG jets would be on round-the-clock duty.

Kaliningrad, a Russian Baltic coast exclave located between NATO and European Union members Poland and Lithuania, became a flashpoint after Lithuania moved to limit goods transit to the region through its territory, with Russia promising retaliation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

