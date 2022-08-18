Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:25 IST
MP: Man distributes 1.01 lakh pani-puris free as daughter turns one
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia commons
A pani-puri seller in Kolar in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal celebrated his daughter turning one year old by distributing 1.01 lakh pieces of the popular street snack free with the message 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (nurture girls, educate them).

Aanchal Gupta set up 21 stalls under a large tent in Banjari Maidan in the area on Wednesday as part of the celebrations for his daughter Anokhi.

Gupta said he was not bothered about the cost of the celebrations as the aim was to send a message about the need to educate girls.

His move earned praise from MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who tweeted, and local MLA Rameshwar Sharma, who attended the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

