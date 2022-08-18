Left Menu

Maha: 5 persons stuck in lift in Thane building rescued

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:30 IST
Four women and a man were rescued on Thursday from the lift of a seven-storey building in Patlipada area of Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said.

The lift had got stuck on the fifth floor in the morning and the five persons inside were rescued after half an hour, civic Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

Among those trapped in the lift was a 63-year-old woman, he added.

