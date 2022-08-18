Left Menu

Maha: Three held for gang-rape of 12-year-girl in Virar; one accused on the run

Thee persons have been arrested in Virar in Palghar district for alleged involvement in the rape of a 12-year-old girl, a police official said on Thursday.The girl was gang-raped on Tuesday morning and one person was on the run, Senior Inspector Suresh Warade of Virar police station said.Those arrested include a woman and all are in the 20-22 age group. The victim was taken by the woman accused to an isolated place where three of the latters friends arrived.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:39 IST
Maha: Three held for gang-rape of 12-year-girl in Virar; one accused on the run
  • Country:
  • India

Thee persons have been arrested in Virar in Palghar district for alleged involvement in the rape of a 12-year-old girl, a police official said on Thursday.

The girl was gang-raped on Tuesday morning and one person was on the run, Senior Inspector Suresh Warade of Virar police station said.

''Those arrested include a woman and all are in the 20-22 age group. The victim was taken by the woman accused to an isolated place where three of the latter's friends arrived. Two of the men raped her while the third molested her,'' he said.

After the girl lodged a complaint on Wednesday, three persons were arrested and efforts were on to nab the fourth accused, Warade added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022