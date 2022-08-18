Left Menu

Sarbananda Sonowal embarks on official visit to Iran and UAE

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 19:38 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@sarbanandsonwal)
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH Shri Sarbananda Sonowal embarked on an official visit to Iran and UAE beginning August 18, 2022. During his visit, Shri Sonowal will be visiting the Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar, Iran and UAE including Jebel Ali Port. Chabahar Port is Country's first overseas port project. The development of Chabahar Port Project is a prestigious project of national importance.

Due to pandemic, there were less number of visits from India to Iran and vice-versa. This Ministerial visit will strengthen ties and maritime relationship between the two nations. This visit will also highlight the importance of Chabahar as a gateway for Indian trade with Europe, Russia and CIS countries. The Minister will take part in bilateral meetings with the Ministers of Road & Urban Development and Health & Medical Education of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During this visit, a Memorandum of Understanding concerning Mutual Recognition of Seafarer's Certificates of Competency in Unlimited Voyages between the Government of India and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is also proposed to be signed.

The Minister will also meet the Ambassadors of CIS countries based in Teheran. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal will also visit Jebel Ali Port, UAE and meet dais during the visit. Round Table meetings with Heads of Shipping/Freight Companies in UAE will also be attended by him.

(With Inputs from PIB)

