Constable in TN feted for honouring dignity of the dead

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu on Thursday lauded a woman constable for laying to rest unclaimed bodies and those that could not be identified. This humanitarian gesture has enhanced the reputation of the Police Department in the eyes of the general public, the police said.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu on Thursday lauded a woman constable for laying to rest unclaimed bodies and those that could not be identified. The constable Aamina conducted the funeral in an appropriate manner for over 100 bodies in the past 5 years with the support of NGOs. The DGP invited her to the State police headquarters here, appreciated her and gave her a certificate of commendation, recognising her service to society. She is attached with the Mettupalayam Police Station in Coimbatore District, a police release said. She has performed the admirable task despite several constraints and official responsibilities. This humanitarian gesture has enhanced the reputation of the Police Department in the eyes of the general public, the police said.

