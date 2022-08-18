Left Menu

Scrapped cars sold to buyers after tampering with chassis numbers in Punjab; 3 arrested

Senior Superintendent of Police, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ravjot Kaur said further investigations are on and the police were trying to recover the remaining cars.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-08-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 20:32 IST
Scrapped cars sold to buyers after tampering with chassis numbers in Punjab; 3 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police on Thursday said it has unearthed a scam in which scrapped cars were sold to people after tampering with their chassis numbers and registering the vehicles as legitimate.

Three people, including a Mansa-based scrap-dealer, were arrested for fraudulently selling these cars, the police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said an authorised Maruti Suzuki dealer -- Atelier automobiles -- located at Bahadurgarh in Patiala sold at least 87 cars damaged due to flooding in the showroom premises to a scrap-dealer for Rs 85 lakh.

The cars were brand new but officially categorised as ''condemned'' as they had been in a flooded showroom for some time, Bhullar said.

These cars were sold to Mansa-based scrap-dealer Puneet Trading Company, owned by Puneet Goyal, on July 27, 2019. Goyal is on the run and police teams have launched a manhunt to arrest him, he said.

Those arrested have been identified as Mansa residents Rajpal (father of Puneet Goyal), and Jaspreet Singh, alias Rinku, and Naveen Kumar of Bathinda. Police have booked Puneet Goyal and recovered 40 cars.

DIG Bhullar said it came to light that these 87 vehicles, earmarked as scrapped and their chassis numbers erased, were fraudulently registered as legitimate vehicles in connivance with various RTA (Regional Transport Authority) offices of Punjab and other states.

The role of officials of various RTA offices is also being investigated, he added. Senior Superintendent of Police, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ravjot Kaur said further investigations are on and the police were trying to recover the remaining cars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022