'Granthi' assaulted, his face blackened, urine hurled at him in Punjab; 2 arrested

Hardev Singh, the granthi at the gurdwara in Abdullapur Chuhane village, alleged in his police complaint that he was thrashed by a few local people on August 14.He alleged his face was blackened and was forced to drink urine.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-08-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 21:42 IST
A priest at a gurdwara in Punjab's Malerkotla district has alleged that he was thrashed, his face blackened and urine hurled at him. Police said it has registered a case against five people and two of them have been arrested. ''A case under different IPC sections, including 365 (abduction), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has been registered,'' a police official said. Hardev Singh, the 'granthi' at the gurdwara in Abdullapur Chuhane village, alleged in his police complaint that he was thrashed by a few local people on August 14.

He alleged his face was blackened and was forced to drink urine. When he resisted, the urine kept in a mug was thrown on his face. Singh said a video of the incident was also made. Meanwhile, the accused claimed that the Dalit priest was assaulted for regularly calling up a woman in the village.

