Seven arrested in burglary cases in Latur, cash and valuables worth Rs 52.5 lakh seized

Seven persons allegedly involved in house burglaries in Latur and other districts of central Maharashtra have been arrested and stolen goods worth Rs 52.53 lakh seized from their possession, a police official said here on Thursday.With the arrests, 13 cases of burglary or theft were resolved, said inspector Sudhakar Bawkar of Vivekanand Chowk Police Station.Unidentified thieves broke into a house in Sriniketan Society here and stole jewellery and cash worth Rs 23.5 lakh last month, he said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 18-08-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 21:49 IST
Seven persons allegedly involved in house burglaries in Latur and other districts of central Maharashtra have been arrested and stolen goods worth Rs 52.53 lakh seized from their possession, a police official said here on Thursday.

With the arrests, 13 cases of burglary or theft were resolved, said inspector Sudhakar Bawkar of Vivekanand Chowk Police Station.

Unidentified thieves broke into a house in Sriniketan Society here and stole jewellery and cash worth Rs 23.5 lakh last month, he said. A special team of police was formed to solve the case. Acting on a tip-off, Lakhan alias Amardeep Dasharath Jogdand (29), Kishor alias Pappu Kashinath Jogdand (39) and Pravin alias Donya Chandrakant Mane (31) were arrested, Bawkar said.

Their questioning led to the arrest of Suryakant alias Suresh alias Dada Shriram alias Ram Mule (34), Avinash Shankar Deokar (29), Suresh alias Suryakant Ramkishan Gangane (39) and Sudarshan alias Sonya Vitthalrao Mane (23), all residents of Beed district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

