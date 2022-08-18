Left Menu

Pune: Women's organizations protest release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-08-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 22:27 IST
Pune: Women's organizations protest release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case
  • Country:
  • India

Activists of women's organisations and other social outfits on Thursday staged a protest here against the remission of life sentences of those convicted for the rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

All 11 convicts should be sent back to jail, they demanded.

The protest was staged under the banner of the Stree Mukti Andolan Sampark Samiti in Deccan Gymkhana area.

''After the remission of sentence, Bano's family is once again living in fear and insecurity. There are clear instructions of the Minister of Home Affairs that no remission should be given in rape and brutal murder cases but it is shocking that despite such directives, the convicts in this case were given remission,'' said the release issued by the organizers.

The Supreme Court should intervene and ensure that justice done to Bilkis Bano is not snatched away, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

