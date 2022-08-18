Left Menu

Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma appointed Secretary to President Murmu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 22:29 IST
Corporate Affairs Secretary Rajesh Verma was on Thursday appointed as Secretary to President Droupadi Murmu, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Verma is a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Odisha cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Verma as Secretary to the President of India in place of Kapil Dev Tripathi, it said.

Tripathi, a 1980-batch retired IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was in April 2020 appointed as Secretary to then President Ram Nath Kovind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

