Sources say blasts hit area near Russian air base, Moscow says no damage done

At least four explosions hit an area near the major Russian military airport of Belbek north of Sevastopol in the annexed peninsula of Crimea on Thursday, three local sources said.

Separately, the governor of Sevastopol said Russian anti-aircraft forces had downed a Ukrainian drone. Mikhail Razvozhayev, writing on Telegram, said no damage had been done.

