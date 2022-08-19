Left Menu

MP: EOW wraps up raids against RTO official in disproportionate assets case

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 19-08-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 13:20 IST
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has concluded the 15-hour-long raid at the premises of a regional transport officer (RTO) and his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur after unearthing assets worth more than Rs 16 lakh, an official said on Friday.

The raids carried out by 30 EOW personnel at the premises of RTO Santosh Paul and his wife Lekha Paul, who was a clerk in the regional transport office, ended at 2 pm on Thursday, EOW Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Singh Rajput said.

The EOW officers recovered cash to the tune of Rs 16 lakh, 500 to 600 gm of gold jewellery and some incriminating documents, he said.

"We are going through the documents and seized items to assess the wealth the couple has amassed disproportionate to their known sources of income," the official said.

The EOW raided two premises of the couple and a place of their confidante, he said.

The couple's swanky house had a home theatre, swimming pool and other luxury articles, the official said.

On verifying the complaint against the couple, the EOW has found that the accused official has amassed wealth 550 per cent higher than his salary, the SP said.

As per an investigation into the complaint, the couple owns five houses, a farmhouse, a car, an SUV and two-wheelers, the official said.

A case has been registered against the couple under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

