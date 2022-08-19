Damage to Mahatma Gandhi photo: 4 persons including 2 staff of Rahul's Wayanad office arrested

Four persons including two staff of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office were arrested on Friday by the police here in connection with the damage caused to Mahatma Gandhi's photo allegedly following a violent protest by activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) nearly two months ago.

While police confirmed the arrest of four people in connection with the incident, Congress sources told PTI that two of the arrested persons were staff of the Wayanad MP's office here while two others were workers of the party.

The Congress had alleged that the photo of Mahatma Gandhi, which was hanging on the wall of Rahul Gandhi's office, was damaged during the vandalism of the Wayanad MP's office allegedly by SFI activists on June 24.

